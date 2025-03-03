King Charles makes rare public appearance ahead of important meeting

King Charles was spotted attending a church service at St Mary Magdalene Church in Sandringham on Sunday.

Just hours before his scheduled meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, Charles made an appearance.

In the photos shared by Hello! Magazine, King Charles appeared in good spirits as he arrived at the historic church.

Dressed in a long dark coat and grey trousers, the King was welcomed by Canon Paul Williams. He smiled and waved at the royal well-wishers during his walk towards the church service.

The outing appeared to be solo as he was pictured without his wife, Queen Camilla.

Notably, this outing comes ahead of Charles' meeting with President Zelensky, who is visiting the UK following a tense meeting with former U.S. President Donald Trump.

Moreover, this outing comes after King Charles wished “blessed” Ramadan to the muslims around the world.

“Wishing all Muslims in the UK, the Commonwealth and around the world a blessed and peaceful Ramadan,” the statement released by the royal family’s official Instagram handle read.