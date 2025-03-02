Photo: Bella Thorne recalls beautiful memories with Zendaya

Bella Thorne recently got candid about her time with Zendaya during Disney days.

In a new confessional with Us Weekly, the acting sensation weighed in on the nostalgic days when she starred alongside Zendaya in Shake It Up.

Bella played CeeCee Jones whereas Zendaya portrayed the character of Rocky Blue.

“One of my favorite memories is me and Zendaya getting really close on the Good Luck Charlie ‘Shake It Up’ episode,” she began.

She also mentioned that previously they did not get along well with each other, but informal chat made them grew closer.

“We had a struggle in our relationship beforehand with everything and we sat down for, like, two hours on a closed-off set on a different stage and really got personal and one-on-one with each other,” she revealed.

“That was a really beautiful moment,” Bella recalled and added, “That’s the first time I remember having that moment with [another] girl, getting able to establish that relationship and be honest with one another and really hear each other’s experiences.”

“That will always be a fun memory,” the 27-year-old added in conclusion.