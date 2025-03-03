Badfinger's musician Joey Molland breathes his last at 77

Joey Molland, the last surviving member of Badfinger, passed away at the age of 77.

On Sunday, the official page of Badfinger announced heartbreaking news of Molland’s death.

"Well, the day we never wanted to see has arrived," the statement began. "Joey (Joseph Charles) Molland passed away last night, surrounded by Mary, his two sons, and other family members at 11:39pm CST."

"When I receive the information regarding arrangements, I will post them here," the statement continued. "I was in bed when it occurred...and I woke up to this news, so I'm sorry for the delay. I've already seen a few posts in my personal feed, and a half dozen PM's were sent this morning. (Thank you for the sympathies.)"

"Needless to say, although I knew the situation was bad, it was still a shock to the system. I'm sure if you're reading this for the first time, it's a shock to yours, as well. Long Live Badfinger. Thank you, Joey...for keeping the band's music alive for so long and for being a friend to us all," the statement concluded.

Molland's cause of death has not been revealed yet.

The sad news came after Molland's girlfriend Mary shared on social media that the musician was in ICU in December and set up a GoFundMe page in January to facilitate his medical expenses.

The legendary 70s guitarist joined Badfinger, formerly known as Iveys, in 1969 and served as the songwriter, lead singer and guitarist.

Other band members were Pete Ham, who died by suicide in 1975, and Tom Evans, who took his own life eight years ago.

He was also close pals of the Beatles members, played guitar on a catalogue of John Lennon songs.