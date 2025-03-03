 
Geo News

Badfinger's musician Joey Molland breathes his last at 77

The legendary was hospitalized for several months after a pneumonia diagnosis

By
Web Desk
|

March 03, 2025

Badfingers musician Joey Molland breathes his last at 77
Badfinger's musician Joey Molland breathes his last at 77

Joey Molland, the last surviving member of Badfinger, passed away at the age of 77.

On Sunday, the official page of Badfinger announced heartbreaking news of Molland’s death.

"Well, the day we never wanted to see has arrived," the statement began. "Joey (Joseph Charles) Molland passed away last night, surrounded by Mary, his two sons, and other family members at 11:39pm CST."

"When I receive the information regarding arrangements, I will post them here," the statement continued. "I was in bed when it occurred...and I woke up to this news, so I'm sorry for the delay. I've already seen a few posts in my personal feed, and a half dozen PM's were sent this morning. (Thank you for the sympathies.)"

"Needless to say, although I knew the situation was bad, it was still a shock to the system. I'm sure if you're reading this for the first time, it's a shock to yours, as well. Long Live Badfinger. Thank you, Joey...for keeping the band's music alive for so long and for being a friend to us all," the statement concluded.

Molland's cause of death has not been revealed yet.

The sad news came after Molland's girlfriend Mary shared on social media that the musician was in ICU in December and set up a GoFundMe page in January to facilitate his medical expenses.

The legendary 70s guitarist joined Badfinger,  formerly known as Iveys, in 1969 and served as the  songwriter, lead singer and guitarist.

Other band members were Pete Ham, who died by suicide in 1975, and Tom Evans, who took his own life eight years ago.

He was also close pals of the Beatles members, played guitar on a catalogue of John Lennon songs.

King Charles activates ‘soft diplomacy' for President Zelensky video
King Charles activates ‘soft diplomacy' for President Zelensky
Real reason behind Kim Kardashian, Jeff Bezos' fiancee's bond at Oscars bash
Real reason behind Kim Kardashian, Jeff Bezos' fiancee's bond at Oscars bash
Charli XCX hits back after criticism over sheer dress at 2025 Brit Awards
Charli XCX hits back after criticism over sheer dress at 2025 Brit Awards
Molly Mae Hague, Tommy Fury rekindle romance on secret luxury getaway
Molly Mae Hague, Tommy Fury rekindle romance on secret luxury getaway
Hoda Kotb does not let ‘breast cancer' define her video
Hoda Kotb does not let ‘breast cancer' define her
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle to attend Oscars 2025 amid controversy?
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle to attend Oscars 2025 amid controversy?
Prince Harry, Meghan kept kids' Royal titles for influence in US?
Prince Harry, Meghan kept kids' Royal titles for influence in US?
King Charles married Princess Diana for game of ‘bloodlines?' video
King Charles married Princess Diana for game of ‘bloodlines?'