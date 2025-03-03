Meghan Markle’s ties to Princess Eugenie remain strong amid Royal feud

Meghan Markle appears to maintain a strong bond with Princess Eugenie despite her estrangement from the Royal family.

As per reports, the Duchess of Sussex’s friendship with Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson’s daughter began in 2013, long before Meghan’s relationship with Prince Harry.

More recently, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex even purchased a holiday home last year in Portugal near Eugenie and her husband Jack’s property.

In an interview in 2021, Meghan acknowledged their connection during her 2021 interview, mentioning that they had known each other before she met Harry.

"We were going for lunch at Royal Lodge, which is where some other members of the family live, specifically Andrew and Fergie, and Eugenie and Beatrice would spend a lot of time there,” she said.

“Eugenie and I had known each other before I knew Harry, so that was comfortable,” Meghan added.

Writing about the same meeting in his bombshell memoir, Spare, Harry penned, "Euge and Jack were near Granny [Queen Elizabeth] and they almost seemed to pretend not to know Meg.”

“They were very quiet, very proper. Each gave Meg a quick kiss on the cheek, but it was pure royal. Pure British."