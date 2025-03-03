Conan O'Brien takes a dig at Kendrick Lamar, Drake feud at 2025 Oscars

Conan O’Brien just took the opportunity to make a playful joke about the Kendrick Lamar-Drake feud, during his stint as a host.

At the 2025 Oscars, held in Dolby Theater, Hollywood, the 61-year-old actor and comedian did not miss out on the opportunity to make a jab towards the popular Canadian rapper.

"We're halfway through the show, which means it's time for Kendrick Lamar to come out and call Drake a pedophile," O'Brien joked.

This was a reference to a rather popular line that belongs to Lamar’s diss track, Not Like Us, which won five Grammys at the 2025 Grammy awards, becoming the most decorated diss track in history.

Proceeding to take another dig about Drake’s lawsuits against Universal Music Group, O’Brien quipped, "Don't worry, I'm lawyered up.”

This joke came after the Associated Press revealed that Drake had reached a settlement with IHeartMedia over Not Like Us on February, 28.

It was confirmed by the rapper’s legal team, in the court documents that, "The parties were able to reach a settlement satisfactory to both sides."

This was in response to Drake filing a legal petition against IHeartMedia and Universal Music Group that they "launched a campaign to manipulate and saturate the streaming services and airwaves" with Lamar's track, as per documents obtained by PEOPLE magazine, in November 2024.

He then filed another lawsuit against UMG, who represent Lamar, that the record label "approved, published, and launched a campaign to create a viral hit out of a rap track that falsely accuses Drake of being a pedophile and calls for violent retribution against him."

However, the company denied these claims, telling PEOPLE magazine, “Not only are these claims untrue, but the notion that we would seek to harm the reputation of any artist—let alone Drake—is illogical."

"We have invested massively in his music and our employees around the world have worked tirelessly for many years to help him achieve historic commercial and personal financial success," the statement concluded.