Meghan Markle's 'identity crisis' dubbed 'business strategy' by expert

March 03, 2025

A PR expert has shared a unique view of Meghan Markle’s PR strategy, suggesting that her brand is strategically shrouded with mystery.

PR expert Mark Borkowski suggested that Meghan is deliberately keeping people guessing about what she’s going to be selling through her brand.

He told HELLO!: “This isn’t an identity crisis, it’s a business model. The perpetual reinvention, the strategy vagueness – it’s all by design.”

He continued, “The more unpredictable she is, the harder it is to take her down. She’s not trying to be Goop; she’s trying to be a mystery. The product she’s selling?”

“Endless curiosity about Meghan Markle. Maybe she’s not losing control of her narrative, maybe we are,” he explained.

His analysis comes after Meghan rebranded her lifestyle brand American Riviera Orchard and relaunched it under the name As Ever.

At the same time, the Duchess of Sussex is also about to release her Netflix lifestyle show With Love, Meghan. The show is set to feature the Suits star cooking and gardening while hanging out with pals, including Mindy Kaling and chef Roy Choi.

The show was initially slated to be released on January 15 but had to be postponed amid the devastating wildfires that destroyed the homes of thousands. With Love, Meghan will now be released on March 4. 

