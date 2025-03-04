Ben Affleck, Jennifer Garner reunite at son Samuel’s birthday

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner are spending quality time with their children as they celebrate their son Samuel's special day.

On Sunday, March 2, the exes were seen together at a paintball party for their youngest child's 13th birthday, as per pictures shared by Page Six.

An insider revealed to People that Affleck and Garner had a blissful time while celebrating Samuel's birthday.

"They're on great terms," a source told the outlet. “Jen's very happy with Ben. He spends a lot of time with the kids."

"They get along great," another tipster said of Affleck and Garner. "She makes him laugh like no one else can. She seems happy that Ben's happy."

It is pertinent to mention that after being married for almost ten years, Affleck and Garner parted their ways in 2015.

The former couple finalized their divorce in 2018.

Affleck and Garner, who usually meet to celebrate their kids, are parents to three children, Samuel, Violet, 19, and Seraphina, 16.

Currently, Garner is reportedly in an on-and-off relationship with CEO John Miller since 2018, while Alleck, who recently finalized his divorce with Lopez, is said to have been dating "casually" as per People.