Jay-Z takes major step over assault legal battle: Report

Jay-Z has taken legal action against the Alabama woman who accused him of sexual assault in 2000, as well as her attorney, Tony Buzbee.

The lawsuit, filed in Alabama, alleges that their "lies" and "extortionate threats" have caused him a financial loss of $20 million.

According to Daily Mail, the 55-year-old artist, whose real name is Shawn Carter, has accused Buzbee, the woman, identified as Jane Doe in legal documents, and attorney David Fortney of malicious prosecution, abuse of process, civil conspiracy, and defamation.

As per the legal complaint, Jay-Z claimed that the allegations were motivated by greed and a disregard for the truth.

Meanwhile, Jane Doe, represented by Buzbee, had previously accused Jay-Z and fellow music mogul Sean "Diddy" Combs of sexually assaulting her at an MTV Music Awards afterparty in September 2000, when she was 13 years old.

Both Jay-Z and Combs have denied the allegations. The case was dismissed last month, with Jay-Z calling it a "victory" and labeling the accusations "frivolous" and "fictitious," as per the publication.

Moreover, Buzbee responded to the lawsuit by saying that the new case mirrors an earlier one filed in Los Angeles and has "no legal merit."

Additionally, he claimed that Jay-Z’s investigators had been intimidating the accuser in an attempt to make her recant her story.

As per the outlet's claims, Jay-Z’s legal team, led by attorney Alex Spiro, has pointed to a December television interview in which the accuser admitted to inconsistencies in her claims.

They have also accused Buzbee of ethical lapses, alleging that he did not personally meet with Jane Doe before filing the lawsuit.

Furthermore, Buzbee, whose firm represents more than 150 individuals accusing Combs of sexual misconduct, dismissed Jay-Z’s claims as an attempt to "intimidate and bully" his client.

It is worth mentioning that he maintained that his team properly vetted the accuser and that "no one is above the law," as per Daily Mail's reports.