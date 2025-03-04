 
Demi Moore's huge disappointment gets revealed amid Oscar snub

Demi Moore lost best actress Oscar to 'Anora' actress Mikey Madison

Web Desk
March 04, 2025

Demi Moore has recently lost the Oscar award for the best actress to Mikey Madison.

Following this, a source close the Hollywood actress has dished on her disappointment.

“Demi is taking this loss very hard.” The insiders began by saying, “Because she felt like this was finally her chance to take home an Academy Award.”

Previously, the 62-year-old actress secured the Golden Globe award for the best female actor for her role of an aging actress, Elisabeth Sparkle, in The Substance.

Revealing Moore’s expectation about winning the Oscar, the source continued, “Demi was really hopeful that she had secured this win. She’s thrilled for Mikey and all the other women who were nominated.”

Before concluding, they told the outlet, “But of course, it was a huge disappointment not hearing her name be called.”

Recently, the Ghost actress took it to her Instagram account to share her Oscar nomination journey with her fans and posted a video of getting ready for the ceremony.

“As this awards season comes to a close, I’m so overwhelmed with gratitude for this journey,” Moore penned. “It’s been the ride of a lifetime and we’re just getting started!”

“So grateful for my team, my fellow nominees, and everyone who has made this experience so full of joy and light,” she thanked her teammates of the horror movie, before signing off.

