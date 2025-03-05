Hoda Kotb awaits news on her replacement as Jenna Bush Hager’s co-host

 
Hoda Kotb is eager to know who is going to replace her position on Today alongside Jenna Bush Hager

In a recent chat with People at the inaugural Runway for Recovery fashion show in NYC, the 60-year-old TV personality, who bid farewell to Today after serving as an anchor for two decades, shared her anticipation for her replacement co-host on the channel's fourth hour.

“I'm dying to find out who it's going to be,” she told the outlet.

The show is now called Jenna & Friends and features rotating celebrity guests every week until a permanent co-host is named.

“I’ve been talking with Jenna about it. I keep saying, ‘Who’s going to be our friend forever?’” Kotb excitedly shared.

Kotb noted that the rotation of new co-host proves that Bush Hager was a great co-host, “What this has shown me is that Jenna is a mega talent,” Kotb said. “It was always clear to me, but it's even clearer because now I'm watching her have blind dates every week with new co-hosts, and the common thread is how awesome she is. She's incredible. So whoever she chooses is going to be great with her.”

Currently, Craig Melvin, who was already co-anchoring the 7 and 8 a.m. hours of Today, is cohosting alongside Savannah Guthrie.

“Savannah and Craig — come on,” Kotb gushed. “It's like two peas in a pod, man. That was so meant to be.”

