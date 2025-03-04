Kieran Culkin's wife reacts to his Oscars speech about having more kids

Jazz Charton playfully reacted to Kieran Culkin’s Oscars speech after his 2025 Best Supporting Actor win.

On Sunday, during his acceptance speech at the 97th Academy Awards, Culkin reminded his wife about her promise to have another kid with him if he won an Oscar.

Charton took to her official Instagram account on Tuesday and poked fun at Culkin's words.

"Okay okay hear me out - making empty baby pacts may seem foolish but it's clearly been a great motivator," Charton wrote in the caption. "Would he have come this far if I hadn't kept promising him more kids if he won awards?….. Probably. But who's to say?…"

The A Real Pain actor's wife also uploaded her and Culkin's picture from the night of the awards show.

It is pertinent to mention that Culkin won his first ever Oscar of his career for his moving role in A Real Pain.

Culkin and Charton have been married since 2013 and they share two children together.