Tom holland reveals his surprising sleep obsession

Tom Holland revealed his superhero wellbeing secret

Maliha Javed
September 08, 2025

Why Tom Holland swears by 10 hours of sleep every night?

Tom Holland has made a rare confession, he loves his sleep!

In a recent chat with Vogue, Holland joked about his love for sleep while sharing his fitness secrets.

The SpiderMan star revealed that he never compromises on his sleep, rest of the things come after it.

“When people brag about, oh, I only need four hours of sleep, it's like, poor you. I want 9, 10 hours sleep,” he said jokingly, sharing rest as his top priority.

However, sleep is one of the parts of Holland's wellness routine, he also focused on nutrition, especially protein, which the actor said he is “always consuming.”

Moreover he considers creatine “a really, really important supplement when you're talking about longevity and staying fit and healthy.”

The Marvel star also shared insights into his intense gym routine for his hero role, “I spent all day every day last week in wires, and most of the time I was upside down."

“And it's about being fit enough that you can do that every day to the best of your ability so that it doesn't hinder the character. You need to make sure that the energy throughout the entire movie is always growing because the audience will understand that.”

And other than sleep and physical fitness he maintains his mental wellbeing by “going to movies…going out for dinner and looking nice and smelling nice."

“It helps your mental health and your mental health helps your physical health. It's all connected,” he added.

