King Charles steals limelight from Meghan's Netflix show

A mention of King Charles leaves millions crying with laughters

March 05, 2025

As Meghan Markle appeared on billboards across US ahead of her upcoming Netflix show, her father-in-law, King Charles III, became topic of discussion on a very popular TV show for a different reason.

While people experts expressed their views on Meghan's show "With Love, Meghan" on TV and popular websites, King Charles was mentioned in a hilarious skit on the Daily Show.

Jon Stewart mentioned the king as he  gave Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky "the key to winning Trump’s heart: complete subservience."

As he shared the advice, the host mocked the British prime minister for the way he won Trump's heart, leaving thousands of people in fits of laughter.

The host then goes on to ridicule the US President Donald Trump for his excitement over King Charles'  letter he received from the British prime minister, Sir Keir Starmer.



