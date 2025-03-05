Ice Cube reacts to 'worst storm' in foreign country

Ice Cube, an American rap star, is in Australia to perform shows in Sydney and Melbourne. But he says he is trapped in his hotel because a cyclone is on the way to Queensland’s Gold Coast.



According to The Mirror, the mayor described the Cyclone Alfred as the worst storm in seven decades. But the Friday rapper remained calm ahead of the imminent storm.

During an interview with The Project, he said, "It is pretty cool, I haven't been through a cyclone before. I can check this off my bucket list for sure.”

He continued, “You know, I'm right here on the beach. The beach looks like it is going to be in the lobby in a minute.”

Elsewhere on the chat show, the host asked whether he met the team for the Anaconda reboot, which he starred in the 1997 film.

“I never saw them. I was just out doing some sightseeing and hanging out before my Sydney show,” he noted. “I haven't seen Jack Black or Paul Rudd around here. I don't know what you are talking about.”

In the meantime, Queensland Premier David Crisafulli sent out a chilling warning ahead of the storm.

“There is a chance this cyclone will cross in the middle of the night with a high tide. That is not the time to be making your evacuation plan, now is the time,” he said.