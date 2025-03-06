Brittany Cartwright says Jax Taylor's actions hurt their son after drug confession

Brittany Cartwright has had enough of Jax Taylor as his actions have hurt their son.

Cartwright released a statement on her Instagram account after her Taylor confessed that he has been dealing with substance issues.

On her Stories, the mom of one revealed that her ex husband's addictions have caused "irreparable damage" to their son Cruz Cauchi.

"His addiction unfortunately has done irreparable damage to my son and I. I've spent years trying to help him," Cartwright penned. "I wish more than anyone I could say how proud I am of him today but I'd be lying. His actions will speak for themselves."

Cartwright responded the questions regarding why she opted to stay with him despite his problem.

"You can't help who you fell in love with. I've done absolutely everything in my power to get him the help he desperately needed," Cartwright noted. "Unfortunately, I was naive and believed his empty promises and his pleads to change for years."

"Once you have a child with someone it's not easy to leave," she said, adding, "It took everything in my power to gather the strength to walk away. For those that have been through similar, you get it. For those that question me...that's okay. I'm in a much better place now."

It is pertinent to mention that on March 4, the 46-year-old Vanderpump Rules star shared that he's been dealing with "substance issues — primarily with cocaine" for the past two decades, on Bravo's Hot Mic podcast.