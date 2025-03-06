Justin Bieber sets his priorities clear as he embraces new chapter of life: Source

Justin Bieber sets his priorities clear as he embraces new chapter of life

Justin Bieber set his priorities straight and is focusing on his family and new projects as he recently turned 31.

As per a recent report by People, an insider revealed that the Baby singer is "doing well" and isn't taking "pressure."

"Justin has a few priorities that he focuses on every day — Hailey, baby Jack and new music," the source said of his wife Hailey Bieber and their 6-month-old son Jack Blues.

The tipster further noted, "This is his life now and he loves it."

"He's working at his own pace and spending as much time with his family as he can," they added.

Moreover, the tattler also gave insights of Justin's 31st birthday bash, which included a "fun, relaxing getaway" with friends and family at Gozzer Ranch in Coeur d'Alene, Idaho.

Despite recent speculation of Justin and Hailey's broken marriage, the source shared that, "No matter what the rumors are, they are fine," adding, "Their marriage is fine. They're very happy together."

The news came after Justin marked his birthday on Saturday, March 1, on his social media account, sharing sweet pictures with Hailey and Jack.