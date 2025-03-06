 
Geo News

Justin Bieber sets his priorities clear as he embraces new chapter of life: Source

'Peaches' singer marked his milestone birthday on March 1

By
Web Desk
|

March 06, 2025

Justin Bieber sets his priorities clear as he embraces new chapter of life
Justin Bieber sets his priorities clear as he embraces new chapter of life

Justin Bieber set his priorities straight and is focusing on his family and new projects as he recently turned 31. 

As per a recent report by People, an insider revealed that the Baby singer is "doing well" and isn't taking "pressure."

"Justin has a few priorities that he focuses on every day — Hailey, baby Jack and new music," the source said of his wife Hailey Bieber and their 6-month-old son Jack Blues.

The tipster further noted, "This is his life now and he loves it."

"He's working at his own pace and spending as much time with his family as he can," they added.

Moreover, the tattler also gave insights of Justin's 31st birthday bash, which included a "fun, relaxing getaway" with friends and family at Gozzer Ranch in Coeur d'Alene, Idaho.

Despite recent speculation of Justin and Hailey's broken marriage, the source shared that, "No matter what the rumors are, they are fine," adding, "Their marriage is fine. They're very happy together."

The news came after Justin marked his birthday on Saturday, March 1, on his social media account, sharing sweet pictures with Hailey and Jack.

Tom Brady, Irina Shayk in better headspaces after rekindling romance:Report
Tom Brady, Irina Shayk in better headspaces after rekindling romance:Report
Inside Courtney Cox's all-natural secret to age defying looks
Inside Courtney Cox's all-natural secret to age defying looks
Robert Pattinson looks back at his 'mental breakdown'
Robert Pattinson looks back at his 'mental breakdown'
Zoe Kravitz, Channing Tatum hoping to work together after split: Source
Zoe Kravitz, Channing Tatum hoping to work together after split: Source
Jesse Eisenberg over the moon on new citizenship
Jesse Eisenberg over the moon on new citizenship
Dolly Parton's sister shares message amid big loss
Dolly Parton's sister shares message amid big loss
Lady Gaga reflects on 'Mayhem' album inspiration
Lady Gaga reflects on 'Mayhem' album inspiration
Jennifer Coolidge opens up about hard partying in 20s and its impact on career
Jennifer Coolidge opens up about hard partying in 20s and its impact on career