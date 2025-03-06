Rob Lowe compares how intimacy in movies has changed

Rob Lowe is noticing a shift in how movies approach intimacy in recent times.

Lowe, 60, was discussing the drop in "sex scenes in movies" in a recent episode of his Literally! podcast with Sex And The City alum Kristin Davis over as a guest.

It began with him looking back at his 1988 film Masquerade, which he noted was deemed "too sexy" by Hollywood.

"Kim Cattrall and I did a movie called Masquerade together, which, I love that movie,” he told Davis, also 60.

"It got good reviews, but the studio kind of dumped it because they thought it was too sexy. It was pretty gratuitous, but it was great," he went on as Davis agreed with him.

"It was sexy!" said the ...And Just Like That actress. "I wish we had sexy movies now!"

Lowe then iterated, "Nobody has sex scenes in movies anymore,” to which Davis pointed out that Nicole Kidman's new movie Babygirl has plenty.

"It’s pretty great. It’s pretty hot. Babygirl’s great," Lowe admitted.

Lowe then noted that while Kidman was being seen as "brave" for the sexually explicit scenes, it wasn't unusual for her given the old times as such scenes were a requirement back then.

"They’re like, ‘Oh, it’s so brave. She’s so brave,'" Lowe said on the podcast. "She’s brave because she has a sex scene. That’s brave now. And, in our day, it was required. There’s the page 73 rule... In the day, the sex scene was always on page 73."

"You get a script and you’re like, 'Oh my God, how gratuitous. Do I have to be naked in this? Let me check.' And you didn’t have to read the whole script. You just went to page 73 because that mid–second act, what do you do in the second act, which is notoriously the toughest sledding in storytelling? I know. They Blue Lagoon it. Beach under a moonlit night," Lowe continued. "But now it's brave."