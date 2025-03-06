Brianne Howey hints at major twist for Georgia in 'Ginny & Georgia' season 3

Brianne Howey has sparked excitement among her fans ahead of the highly anticipated upcoming series Ginny & Georgia season 3.

In a recent episode of Podcrushed podcast, the actor candidly talked about the next steps of her character, Georgia, in the comedy drama series.

"There's one or two things this season Georgia does that are really hard to get behind,” The Exorcist actor said.

After killing two of her former husbands in previous seasons, Howey explained that Georgia has "already done a lot of things that are hard to get behind."

"There's a pretty big one this season, But I won't spoil it yet,” she continued. "Georgia doesn't have an identity outside of Ginny."

Sharing Georgia’s possessive behaviour towards her daughter Ginny, played by Antonia Gentry, in the series, feels unsettling for her.

“And she suffocates her. And it stops her daughter from being able to grow into the person that she is. So that's probably the ick. It's pretty — that's hard."

Before concluding, the 35-year-old actress revealed, "Georgia's two steps ahead of her daughter all the time. She's cutting everyone off. She already has a plan going. Georgia is so much and she takes up so much space."

Ginny & Georgia season 3 is scheduled to be released on Netflix on June 5, 2025.