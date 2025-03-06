'Reacher' world sets to get bigger with new spinoff

For Amazon Prime, the Reacher is a stunning hit, and to explore the action crime universe further, a spin-off is already set to be in the works: Neagley



Based on the character Frances Neagley, Maria Sten, who played the character, told Business Insider that her role had a lot of things to do besides helping Reacher.

The series was announced in October 2024, but there has been no release date yet.

Lee Child, who wrote the Jack Reacher books, previously told the outlet the show might come out at the end of 2025

Earlier, Alan Ritchson, who played Reacher, joked about how he had no idea whether he would appear in the spinoff.

"That would make sense, but we cannot confirm that it would make sense. It just makes sense in a world of hypotheticals. Like if he popped in for a couple of episodes. But it could happen,” he told Forbes.

Neagley's snyopsis reads, "When she learns that a beloved friend from her past has been killed in a suspicious accident, she becomes hell-bent on justice."

"Using everything she's learned from Jack Reacher and her time as a member of the 110 Special Investigators, Neagley puts herself on a dangerous path to uncover a menacing evil," it added.