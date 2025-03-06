Pakistan's music icon Atif Aslam to perform at opening ceremony of WCL

Pop icon Atif Aslam posing with his awards at an awards show. — Instagram/@atifaslam

BIRMINGHAM: Pakistan’s most versatile music icon Atif Aslam is set to perform at the opening ceremony of the second edition of the World Championship of Legends at Birmingham’s historic Edgbaston cricket stadium in July this year.

The pop music maestro will set the stage on fire with a live performance before the tournament opener where the hosts England Champions take on Pakistan Champions on July 18.

Commonly knows as WCL , the tournament has emerged as a premiere T20 League featuring teams made of retired and non-contracted champion cricketers of six nations Pakistan, India, Australia, South Africa, West Indies and England representing their respected nations.

Pakistan Champions and India Champions made to the final of the inaugural season where India beat Pakistan to become the WCL champions at Edgbaston.

Atif, who’s renowned for being a soulful singer with a unique and emotive voice, is no stranger to performing at cricketing events. He recently sang and also featured in the official anthem of ICC Champions Trophy 2025 titled Jeeto Bazi Khel Ke.

Before that he had not only sang title anthems of various editions of PSL but also performed at the opening ceremonies of Pakistan Super League, the premier T20 competition of Pakistan.

In fact Atif, who will be 42 soon, always had a great connection to cricket. Before becoming one of the most celebrated voices of South Asia globally, he wanted to become a professional cricketer. During his school and college days, he was a fast bowler.

Despite choosing a career in music and becoming a heartthrob singer, his love and passion for the sport remains.

His fans in Birmingham and England will have a great opportunity to watch him up close performing at the opening ceremony of WCL and enjoy an unforgettable night of music and cricket .

The 2nd edition of WCL is set to take place in England from July 18 to August 2 where a total of 17 matches will be played at four venues including Edgbaston (Birmingham), Headingley (Leeds) Grace Road (Leicester) and Northamptonshire CCC ground. Final is set to take place again at Edgbaston on August 2.

Last year’s finalists Pakistan Champions and India Champions will take on each other again in the high voltage clash at Edgbaston on July 20 (Sunday).