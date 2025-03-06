Meghan Markle surprises Drew Barrymore with unexpected gift

Meghan Markle brought a special gift for Drew Barrymore.

The Duchess of Sussex recently made an appearance at The Drew Barrymore Show following the release of her latest Netflix show, With Love, Meghan.

However, Meghan brought homemade cookies for Drew and the entire audience. She revealed that she bakes the cookies at her Montecito home before flying to New York for the taping.

Meghan also added that she had help from her adorable children, Prince Archie, 5, and Princess Lilibet, 3, and her close friend, Clare Waight Keller.

"I said, 'Clare, can I put you to work too?' So we all sat around. We made these cookies for you guys to enjoy," Meghan revealed.

Drew excitedly shared with the crowd, "Meghan literally made cookies for all of you guys."

It is worth mentioning that Meghan previously shared a sweet video on Instagram, showcasing Archie and Lilibet helping her in making Valentine’s Day treats in the kitchen.

The Netflix show, With Love, Meghan, released on March 4, showcases Meghan Markle's love for cooking and entertaining.