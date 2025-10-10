Brad Pitt, Ines de Ramon planning for future?

Brad Pitt, Ines de Ramon moved into new home

Brad Pitt and Ines de Ramon are reportedly planning for the future.

The couple, who have has dating for more than two years, are said to be "happier than ever."

Insiders recently revealed to People Magazine that Pitt and Ramon are "fully living together" and have moved into a new home.

The source went on to add, "Brad is really including Ines in all his travel plans, and when they are home, they just relax together."

"They are really making their home into a home," they noted.

Moreover, another source shared that their romance is "going really strong."

Adding that Pitt is "so happy and in love" with Ramon as they plan for the future.

Brad Pitt and Ines de Ramon reportedly started dating in late 2022. Since then, they have been spotted together on several occasions. Ramon has been by the side of Pitt for most of the press run for the F1 movie with an insider stating at the time that the actor "loved having Ines by his side."

"She's no drama, very supportive and they're doing really well," a tipster previously told the outlet.