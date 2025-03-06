Kim Kardashian calls out her sisters in the latest episode

In The Kardashians' latest episode this week, Kim Kardashian was visibly furious.



Her cause of frustration had to do with her sisters, who she claimed did not help her plan and arrange Khloé Kardashian's 40th birthday.

“We’ve been planning her birthday for a very long time though it seems that the whole family isn't exactly pulling their weight,” Kim says in frustration in the episode which focuses on the mum-of-two’s special day.

The Skims mogul conveys her feelings in a joke, saying, “They are all dead to me,” before telling her sister that the rest of the family is “on a boat on vacation, and no one is responding.”

"We are planning... no no no, I am planning, not we, singular me, is planning Khloe's birthday party," the 40-year-old adds. "Kendall is travelling, Kylie is MIA, Kourtney is in baby land."

"Typically, whoever plans the party, pays for the party, but like no one is here. I'm definitely sending everyone a bill."

Frustration in Kim seems to be so high that she insists on sending bills to her sisters for the party.

The American Horror Story star also says the whole process had been "super frustrating because my sisters are out of town, no one wants to show up for a meeting to plan a party for someone else, so I've done every meeting, I've done five or six meetings without my sisters, *******."

The theme of the party was Dolly Parton's Dollywood, dubbed Khloewood.

"Khloe has always been obsessed with Dolly Parton, so we thought, let's do Khloewood," the mother-of-four shares.

Dolly, however, didn't come to the party, but send a video, wishing Khloé a happy birthday.