Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce to marry in 2025? Stephen A. Smith predicts

Sports analyst Stephen A. Smith has made a shocking claim about Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's relationship.

Smith believes that the Grammy-winning artist and the NFL star will tie the knot this year.

During his appearance on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon on March 5, Smith reacted to one of Fallon’s "hot take" predictions about the couple getting married in 2025.

"Travis Kelce, that's my dog. A lot of ladies love Travis Kelce," Smith said.

He added, "Travis Kelce has loved a lot of ladies. But Taylor Swift is a different animal."

He then went on to explain why he believes a wedding is on the horizon. Smith said, "She looks good, she's incredibly talented and she's worth about a billion."

Smith lightheartedly added that Taylor is a "three headed monster that's hard to turn down."

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have been dating since 2023, and their relationship has been in the spotlight throughout the NFL season.

The Lover hitmaker has been a regular at Chiefs games, cheering on Kelce as he helped his team win the AFC Championship.