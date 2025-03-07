Selena Gomez shares sneak peek into makeover moment with Benny Blanco

Selena Gomez enlisted her fiancé, music producer Benny Blanco, to help promote her Rare Beauty line in a lighthearted social media video on Thursday.

The 36-year-old producer attempted to apply various makeup products on Gomez in a playful Get Ready With Me (GRWM) vlog, leading to some hilarious and endearing moments.

During the video, Blanco appeared nervous as he inquired about using pressed powder, asking, "Do I do it with my fingers?"

Gomez, who boasts over 654.8 million social media followers, responded with a smile, "Well, there are brushes, but go ahead!"

As Blanco attempted to apply contour, Gomez looked apprehensive when he placed the product too high on her cheekbones.

Moreover, Blanco commented, "Why isn’t it doing anything? When you do it, it looks so good," as he tried to blend the brown liquid contour near her nose.

Additionally, he then proceeded to apply lip oil and liquid highlighter, even misting himself with setting spray before applying it to Gomez.

Despite the unconventional technique, Blanco concluded, "I think it looks pretty good!"

The video received enthusiastic reactions from fans and celebrities alike.

Makeup artist Hung Vanngo, who typically preps Gomez for red carpet events, commented with laughing emojis, while her Emilia Pérez co-star Zoe Saldaña called for the trend to go viral.

Beyond her beauty empire, Gomez is set to release a collaborative album with Blanco, I Said I Love You First, on March 21.

Furthermore, the couple, who got engaged in December 2023 with an 8-carat marquise diamond ring, recently purchased a $35 million mansion in Beverly Hills as they prepare for their future together.