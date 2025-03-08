Lady Gaga vows to make wedding ‘best day of my life’

Lady Gaga just got candid about her upcoming wedding plans!

The 38-year-old pop star, who recently released her latest album, Mayhem, is set to tie the knot with tech businessman fiancé, Michael Polansky.

However, she revealed to E! News that her wedding plans are something she would not like to disclose, saying, "I'm desperately trying to keep that so private but I would say I can promise that it will be the best day of my life."

Recalling a rather sweet moment of her proposal, the Born This Way hitmaker stated how she had asked Michael to propose to her with a blade of grass and even though he made her wish come true, Lady Gaga wears a traditional engagement ring now.

"He said to me, ‘If I ever proposed to you, how do I do that? And I said, ‘Just get a blade of grass from the backyard and wrap it around my finger.’ And he did. He did that when he proposed,” she shared, adding, "It's the blade of grass. It's the green ring that I wear."

Even though the Bad Romance singer has insisted on keeping her wedding private, she did open up about how she could easily turn it into a “circus” during a chat with Jimmy Kimmel on his show.

"We actually talk about going to the courthouse, just the two of us, and ordering Chinese food,” Lady Gaga told the host, jokingly saying, "Knowing me, also, it could become like a circus with unicorns."