Anna Kendrick avoids Blake Lively amid ‘It Ends With Us' drama

Anna Kendrick just avoided answering a question regarding her co-star, Blake Lively.

When asked of what it was like working with the Gossip Girl star, she seemingly kept away from talking about it, giving a short response.

This reply might have just fueled speculations of tension between the A Simple Favor co-stars, as many social media posts detail the relationship dynamic they have had for years.

During the premiere of their 2018 comedic thriller sequel at South by Southwest, the 38-year-old actress was asked what it was like working with Lively again to which she simply answered, "Oh, you know..." and walked away.

In contrast to this, The Shallows star’s excitement was off the charts to be working with Kendrick as she previously stated, "Oh, it's the best! I'm so happy to be here."

Additionally, with reference to Lively’s current ongoing battle with It Ends With Us co-star, Justin Baldoni, Kendrick spoke with Variety where a journalist asked if their film, Another Simple Favor’s release had been “impacted” by the situation.

"Why? What happened? I did ayahuasca and the last year of my life has been gone," Anna Kendrick jokingly responded at that time.