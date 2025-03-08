Gene Hackman, wife's cause of death revealed

Gene Hackman and his wife, Betsy Arakawa’s cause of death has been revealed.

The Oscar-winning actor died of heart disease a week after his wife succumbed to a rare infectious disease at their home, as per a pathologist.

Hackman, who was 95 years old at the time of his death was most probably home alone with the body of his wife for a week before he himself passed away, the sheriff of Santa Fe told a press conference.

As per the post-mortem examination, the wife of the veteran actor died due to hantavirus pulmonary syndrome, a rare but fatal disease.

The chief medical examiner, Dr Heather Jarrell, revealed in a press conference that it is “reasonable to conclude” that Arakawa passed away because of hantavirus pulmonary syndrome on February 11.

While Hackman passed away on February 18, a week later, due to “hypertensive and atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease, with Alzheimer’s disease as a significant contributory factor.”

The couple was found dead in their home along with one of their dogs, on February 26.

Additionally, Dr Jarrell also revealed, “Hackman showed evidence of advanced Alzheimer’s disease. He was in a very poor state of health.”

“He had significant heart disease, and I think ultimately that is what resulted in his in his death,” he concluded.