Amanda Seyfried breaks silence upon her son's actual name

Amanda Seyfried has broken silence upon her son’s rumour name, Thomas.

During an interview with Extra, she also candidly discussed her experience of filming the Long Bright River series.

"Everybody thinks that my son’s name is Thomas,” the Mean Girls actress began by saying.

However, Seyfried revealed that it was not his actual name, “Somebody somewhere made up that his name was Thomas and I'm all for it but his name isn't Thomas."

“Isn't that funny?... I love that he has a secret name!” the 39-year-old actress told the outlet.

Referring to her role as Mickey in her upcoming mystery series, she said, "I will say like I could really relate… Mickey is a little uncomfortable as a mom.

“You can feel that and you can feel her guilt," the Mamma Mia actress continued. "And I know so well what that guilt is like when you're not around but you're kind of around”

“And you're kind of trying to instill all this information and this support all at once," the Hollywood actress concluded.

For those unversed, Amanda Seyfried and Thomas Sadoski tied the knot on March 12, 2017 and share two children, a daughter, Nina, and a son.

Long Bright River is scheduled to be released on March 13, 2025.