Hailey Bieber 'shuts out' concerned family amid Justin Bieber divorce rumors

Hailey Bieber reportedly doesn't want her family to intervene in Justine Bieber marriage

Hailey Bieber believes her marriage with Justin Bieber is fine. The model has reportedly declined offers of intervention and help from her parents, Stephen and Kennya Baldwin.

A source told Radar Online: "(Hailey's family) are really concerned for her, but she has totally shut them out."

"Stephen and Kennya wanted to stage a marital intervention through their church, but Hailey has told them to butt out," the insider shared.

"She told them she's charting her own life course and whatever happens between her and Justin is her business. Needless to say, the rejection hurt them deeply," the mole claimed.

The model and Rhode founder’s relationship with her parents is reportedly strained and she doesn’t share personal matters with them. Especially since she thinks her dad’s views on religion are “radical.”

"She doesn't really talk to them about anything these days, much less her marriage," the source said. "They've texted Hailey and told her they would love for her to attend the church where they worship in New York so she can not only find inner peace, but also repair her marriage.”

"Hailey believes her dad has radical views of God and religion and she doesn't abide by them. She doesn't want any parental interference," they claimed.