Savannah Chrisley slams hurtful comments regarding Chloe

Savannah Chrisley is setting the record straight on a family issue that she said is not just frustrating but deeply hurtful.

For the unversed, the Chrisley family includes Todd, 55, and Julie Chrisley, 52, and their children: Lindsie, 35, Kyle, 33, Chase, 28, Grayson, 18, and Chloe, 12.

Chloe is Kyle’s biological daughter with his ex, Angela Johnson.

In 2016, Todd and Julie legally adopted Chloe and became her parents. This happened while Kyle was dealing with personal problems.

Speaking to PEOPLE, the 27-year-old media personality and influencer said, "My heart, honestly, breaks for Chloe because Chloe has not had an easy upbringing. Her biological parents turned their backs on her from a very young age.”

Savannah added, "When my parents got custody of her, her biological father [was] completely out of the picture [and] mother [was] out of the picture. That was their choice.”

The star of A Very Chrisley Christmas does not like it when people call Chloe anything other than her sister.

She quipped, "It's just infuriating because people want to use race to cause this huge divide,” mentioning that people who call Chloe her "niece" should "do your research" and "know the full story."

“Her mother gave her away. It wasn't like my parents went out here and said, 'Hey, I want a sixth child. We're in the latter part of our life and we want a sixth child.' No, they took Chloe because they loved her and they wanted to save her from a very bad situation. They wanted to give her the best life possible,” the Chrisley Knows Best alum explained.

"When Chloe looks at me, she's like, 'That's my sister.' When people look at my dad and say, 'Well, that's Chloe's grandpa.' Chloe's like, 'Why do they keep saying that?'" she continued.

"So, when people make these public comments, they always want to put titles on things. When in reality, all they're doing is hurting her. They're hurting the child,” Savannah Chrisley concluded.