Karla Sofía Gascón reacts to Oscar loss

Karla Sofía Gascón doubles down on her apology after a loss at the Oscars

March 09, 2025

Karla Sofía Gascón has lost an Oscar to Anora actress Mikey Madison. Now, she is reflecting on the matter.

"To all I have offended at any point in my life and throughout my journey” and asks for “forgiveness” and commits to “continuing to learn and listen so as not to make the same mistakes in the future," the actress said.

Through her controversy, the 52-year-old said she wanted to “open an honest discussion and reflection on mental health.”

“In this last episode, the most talked about and most exposed of my life, several fake accounts were created in my name to add to the pain and confusion,” the Spanish actress continued.

“Absurd and even delirious accusations were thrown at me, which deeply hurt my spirit. Things escalated to a point, and so quickly, that I couldn’t even breathe," Karla said.

“Now that the storm is calming down a bit and the worst has passed (or so I hope), I start seeing clearly what I have learned. I’ve learned that hatred, like fire, cannot be put down with more hatred,” The Noble Family star added.

In conclusion, Karla said she would work for “the rights of the most disadvantaged.”

