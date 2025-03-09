 
John Goodman gets hurt while filming with Tom Cruise

John Goodman sustains a major injury while working on a new film in England

March 09, 2025

John Goodman is getting treatment for a hip injury he sustained on the sets of his upcoming film with Tom Cruise.

A Warner Bros. Pictures spokesperson addressed the matter in a recent statement after The Sun broke the news.

"John Goodman experienced a hip injury," the rep said of the 72-year-old actor. "He received immediate medical attention that led to a brief delay in shooting to allow him time to recover."

"The production resumes shooting next week following John’s full recovery," People Magazine further quoted the spokesperson.

The upcoming film being directed by Alejandro G. Iñárritu is currently untitled and being filmed at Pinewood Studios in England.

The star-studded film, starring Tom Cruise, Jesse Plemons, and Riz Ahmed, is expected to release on October 2, 2026.

Meanwhile, Goodman also has other projects in preproduction currently, including Chili Finger and Smurfs.

Goodman's injury comes after his house in the Pacific Palisades neighborhood of Los Angeles burned down earlier this year.

