Hailey Bieber posts rare glimpse of son amid Justin Bieber concerns

Hailey Bieber just uploaded some rare photos of her baby son, Jack Blues Bieber.

This comes amid fan’ concern over her husband, Justin Bieber’s wellbeing as well as the pair’s marriage, which is reported to be messy.

The 28-year-old beauty mogul, who recently attended the Vanity Fair Oscars party without her partner, took to her official Instagram account to upload two selfies she took with her son, whom she welcomed in August 2024.

Hailey could be seen holding her son in her arms holding him underneath the sun and blue sky, while Jack could be seen wearing a white onesie and a red knot beanie.

His little hands could also be seen in the photos, reaching out his mother’s straw sunhat, however, his face still remains hidden from public eye.

Additionally, in celebration of International Women’s Day (IWD) the Rhode founder uploaded a selfie of back when she was pregnant with her son.

On the picture, she wrote, “Happy International Women's Day. Wildest, coolest thing I've ever done!”

These latest Instagram messages from Hailey Bieber come amid a cryptic message that her husband, Justin Bieber wrote on his official social media account.

“We have nothing to prove today. Just the gift of life today to accept and receive. Nothing is owed to us. And we don't owe anyone anything,” he wrote in the message.