Is Chris Hemsworth ready to play the next James Bond?

Chris Hemsworth is rumoured to play the next James Bond.

Recent reports suggest that the Marvel star could take over the iconic role, which has been vacant since Daniel Craig’s departure in 2021.

Amid the speculations, Hemsworth's past comments about playing 007 have resurfaced.

In a 2019 interview, Hemsworth admitted that he would "love to" portray Bond, especially after his performance as Rush.

He told Balance Magazine at the time, "When we were shooting Rush someone had said that and I thought, 'Cool, if this is my audition tape, then great.'"

"I don't think you'll ever meet anyone who doesn't want to have a crack at James Bond. I'd love to do it," Hemsworth added.

It is worth mentioning that with Amazon now owning the rights to the James Bond franchise, the producers have remained tight-lipped about the final choice.

Moreover, an insider recently confirmed to MailOnline that the 007 character will remain male.

"There have been so many erroneous rumours about the future of Bond. Amazon is committed to keeping the spirit of Bond alive and that means he has to be British or from the Commonwealth – and he has to be male," the source stated.