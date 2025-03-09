Chris Pratt, Katherine Schwarzenegger 'confident' with third baby, expert says

Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger recently welcomed their third child together.

As Chris and Katherine adjust their life with a newborn, parenting expert Alicia Eaton offered some advice to the new parents.

Speaking with Hello! Magazine, she said, "The arrival of a new baby inevitably means an increased workload for parents and with each additional child, parents naturally have less time and attention to devote to any one of them."

"But rather than making things more stressful, studies show that parents adopt a more relaxed, laid-back approach the more children they have," the expert added.

However, Alicia noted, “Having gained valuable experience, parents are often more confident and relaxed with the youngest child, no longer feeling the same pressure to get everything right.”

It is worth mentioning that the Marvel star, who is currently busy promoting his Netflix film, The Electric State, and the American author, are also parents to daughters Lyla, 3, and Eloise, 5.

Notably, Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger, who tied the knot in 2019, have maintained privacy regarding their children.