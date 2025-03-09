Prince Harry engages in charity work as Meghan Markle focuses on Netflix show

 
The Duke of Sussex attended benefit concert to raise funds for those affected by the devastating LA wildfires

March 09, 2025

Prince Harry remains committed to charity work as Meghan Markle seeks celebrity spotlight.

On Saturday, the Duke of Sussex attended the One805 Rock for Responders benefit concert at The Granada Theatre in Santa Barbara.

The event aimed to raise funds for first responders and communities affected by the devastating LA wildfires, as reported by MailOnline.

During the event, Harry engaged with firefighters and police officers, showing his appreciation for their dedication.

Additionally, a guitar signed by Prince Harry and performers was also auctioned to support mental wellness of first responders.

It is worth mentioning that the outing of the Duke of Sussex comes as Meghan Markle seeks stardom.

The former Suits actress has been making headlines with the release of her latest Netflix series, With Love, Meghan.

While the show, released on March 4, has earned mixed reviews from the viewers, it has already been renewed for season 2.

On Instagram, Meghan confirmed that a second season is on the way with a short teaser.

“If you’re loving Season 1, just wait until you see the fun we cooked up on Season 2!” she revealed.

