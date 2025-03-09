Aimee Lou Wood responds to 'The White Lotus' fans' comments on her teeth

Aimee Lou Wood also talked about being nervous about joining 'The White Lotus' cast

The White Lotus star Aimee Lou Wood has addressed the comments around her memorable teeth.

“All I ever do is take the piss out of myself. Even the way [White Lotus fans] are talking about me and my teeth — that I don’t have veneers or Botox — it feels a bit rebellious,” she told The Hollywood Reporter.

Elsewhere, she also opened up about feeling nervous about The White Lotus despite her experience being on Netflix’s Sex Education.

“These people live in Holly­wood. I live in my little flat in South East London, and I’m so British in my sensibility that I wasn’t sure how to handle being around so many people who are so front-footed and confident,” she shared.

In a previous interview, Wood touched on the subject of struggling with confidence during TV auditions and not being expected to get cast.

She told Stylist in 2020, “I’d always be super confident when I went to theatre auditions but if it was a TV thing I’d be so shocked when I got a recall. I sometimes thought, ‘Oh, a Channel 4 thing, I might have a chance on there.’ Then Sex Education came along and I was like, ‘Well, what have I seen on Netflix? Everyone has perfect Hollywood teeth.’”

She also shared that hundreds of fans relate to her due to her teeth, saying, “People going, ‘Oh my god, you’ve got teeth like mine. Now I go to school and people think I’m cool because I look like Aimee.’ Instead of it being Bugs Bunny or whatever.”