Photo: John Miller reacts to Jennifer Garner, Ben Affleck romance rumours: Source

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner are reported to be back together.

As per the latest findings of RadarOnline.com, the CEO of CaliBurger has not taken the rumours lightly.

Nonetheless, he has decided to stay tight lipped on the matter as he does not want to bruise his relationship with longtime girlfriend, Jennifer Garner.

“John wants Jen for himself,” claimed a source.

The insider went on to address, “John is trying to deal with Ben and Jen’s relationship by mostly staying quiet, but it’s very hard to do that.”

On the other hand, Jennifer Lopez has been seething over the news that Ben and Garner cannot be separated from each other even after divorce.

Sharing what Jennifer has been feeling, a source told the outlet, “As hard as it was for her, J. Lo has moved on from Ben. She hopes the best for him, his kids and even for Jen and John.”

The spy also confided, “But the idea that Ben and Jen were rebuilding their relationship while she was so invested in him hurts.”