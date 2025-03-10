 
Prince William, Kate Middleton react as Meghan Markle makes shocking revelation

March 10, 2025

Prince William and Kate Middleton were left “infuriated” after Meghan Markle made an astonishing announcement on her new Netflix series, With Love, Meghan.

The Duchess of Sussex, who now goes by Meghan Sussex, has stirred controversy by mentioning that her children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, call her friends “Aunt” and “Uncle.”

Meghan revealed that both her kids have a deep bond with makeup artist Daniel Martin and tennis star Serena Williams and call them “uncle and aunt” respectively in her Netflix series and a recent Instagram post.

According to a new report, Meghan’s revelation did not sit well with the Prince and Princess of Wales, as they are Archie and Lili’s “real uncle and aunt.”

“The disregard shown to the children’s blood family is astonishing,” an insider told New Idea Magazine while speaking of William and Kate’s reaction.

The Royal insider noted that William and Kate would love to have a closer relationship with Archie and Lilibet.

“Prince William and Princess Catherine especially would love to be in their nephew and niece’s lives because family is everything to them – but it’s now very apparent that Meghan’s makeup artist Daniel Martin and tennis champ Serena Williams have usurped them,” they said.

“William especially will no doubt be infuriated by the snub," they added. “Catherine too, especially feels saddened that, despite everything that’s happened, she and William don’t know Harry’s children.”

