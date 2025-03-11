Amber Rose reveals how Kanye West tricked her

Amber Rose dated Kanye West for two years. But now, looking back at her first meeting with the Chicago rap star, she claimed she was tricked.



On the Club Shay Shay podcast, the fashion model alleged the Power hitmaker offered a role in his music video Robocop, and for this, he had flown her from her home in New York to L.A.

The 41-year-old recounted they had several outings, but there was no word about when the shooting would happen.

“A day goes by, then another day goes by, and we are going out to dinners, we were doing everything but shooing the video!’“ the mum-of-one shared.

But now Amber claimed she was so young in the industry at the time that she did not realise something was wrong.

“I was so green I didn't realise that he really flew me out because he sew me in the video and thought I was hot and flew me out, but I didn't know," she concluded.

Kanye and Amber dated for two years and the pair called it quits in 2010.