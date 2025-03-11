Colin Jost roasted for earning less than wife Scarlett Johansson

Saturday Night Live (SNL) poked fun at Colin Jost's financial status compared to his wife, Scarlett Johansson.

During the latest episode of the show, cast member Mikey Day appeared on Weekend Update as "Lord Gaga," the fictional husband of Lady Gaga.

He took a playful jab at the comedian and writer over his marriage to the Marvel actress.

Referring to Scarlett, famed for her role of Black Widow in MCU, Mikey hilariously said to Colin, "Can you imagine, Colin, a man whose wife makes more money than he? Can you imagine? Oh the shame he would feel."

As Colin stared at the camera, Mikey continued, "Imagine, Colin, if I were sitting here on television behind this desk, staring at that camera, the world staring back at me, knowing that my wife’s income dwarfs my own! I would die. What a living nightmare. What a nightmare!"

"Now, tell me, what does your wife do?" he joked after which Colin ended the segment.

Colin Jost and Scarlett Johansson tied the knot in 2020. They also share a 3-year-old son, Cosmo and the actress' daughter Rose, from a previous relationship.