Meghan Markle could never be ‘Sussex,' says expert

Meghan Markle deeply needs to remind people of her Royal status time and again, mocks an expert.



The Duchess of Sussex, who insists her last name is Meghan Sussex, not Meghan Markle, sees her new surname as a ray of hope towards popularity.

Former Royal photographer Arthur Edwards tells The Sun: “Without Sussex, without marrying Harryshe’d probably still be in Suits or shows like that.

“She’s elevated to a very famous person now. She married into the royal family as Diana did, as Fergie did. She’s famous because of that.

“If she walked round London when she was in Suits no one would have recognised her. "

He adds: “If she wants to call herself Sussex, that is her married name, call her that but everyone will know her as Meghan Markle.”

This comes as Meghan told Mindy Kaling on her show, ‘With Love, Meghan: "It's our shared name as a family, and I guess I hadn’t recognised how meaningful that would be to me until we had children.

"I love that that is something that Archie, Lili, H and I all have together. It means a lot to me,” Meghan told the producer.