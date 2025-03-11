Meghan Markle reacts to rumours of Royal family watching her Netflix show

Meghan Markle is unfazed with reports about Royal family watching her new Netflix show, With Love, Meghan, a royal insider has revealed.

The Duchess of Sussex, who says she now goes by Meghan Sussex, has no idea if King Charles, Prince William, or Kate Middleton has watched the show or not, reported the insider.

This comes after Kate, the Princess of Wales sparked rumours of a "jam war" with Meghan after she promised to send a group of young gardeners her jam recipe during a visit to Wales last month.

Following her visit, royal commentator Charles Rae suggested tensions were rising between the two women, who have had past clashes.

However, Meghan does not care about reports comparing her with Kate Middleton, nor she pays any heed to what the members of the royal family think of her new series.

While it is not clear if the Royals have watched the cooking show or not, royal expert Phil Dampier claimed that they may take a glimpse at Meghan’s show “out of curiosity.”

"I’m sure if you asked their spokesmen both the King and William and Kate would say they won’t be watching Meghan’s show but it’s hard to believe they wouldn’t take a sneak look out of curiosity," he said.

Now, the source spilled to Closer Magazine that Meghan Markle “doesn’t know if any of the royals have watched the series or not – and she’s all too aware of the comparisons with Kate.”

“But she insists she doesn’t care what she thinks, or for that matter how she’s perceived by any of the royals.

“She knows she’ll be constantly pitted against Kate, but she’s determined not to rise to it.”