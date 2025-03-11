 
‘Dull' Meghan Markle's constant flower sprinkles & herbal teas drives people crazy

Meghan Markle has found herself being hit over and over with boring and dull allegations as she ‘over flowers’ her food

March 11, 2025

Meghan Markle’s dull outlook, branding and show itself has been rubbished to an extreme degree just now.

Royal commentator Daniela Elser started the conversation on a News.com.au piece by noting how often things like edible flowers, honey and herbal tea are featured on the show, and the reason is her website which will make it all available under her ‘As Ever’ brand name in Spring 2025.

And that is also what led Ms Elser to the opinion that “all of this, though, might not matter but for one simple fact that even a lavish Netflix budget couldn’t save: The Duchess of Sussex is boring.”

“Ironically for one of the most polarising people on the planet, Meghan’s show – and the Meghan who comes across on it – are just bland,” she doubled down saying.

And while there is a chance that “either Meghan self-censored herself to an extreme degree, or she is quite simply dull.”

Regardless “what becomes clear in With Love is that take away the duchess’ Homeric hug-deprived odyssey in the UK, look past her title and the Kate stuff and whether Crown Inc gave her a raw deal, and the woman who turns up on screen is as interesting as a half-toasted slice of plain sourdough,” Ms Elser added before signing off. 

