Matthew McConaughey reflects on 'Interstellar's new legacy

Matthew McConaughey, known for his captivating performance in Interstellar, has reflected on the film’s lasting impact.

At the SXSW premiere of his new movie, The Rivals of Amziah King, the 55-year-old actor discussed Interstellar and how it has become “more important to people” over 10 years after it was released.

McConaughey said, “I have more people in this last year; I think with the IMAX re-release, come up to me than after the release 10 years ago.”

He added, “People come up now that go, ‘Interstellar, that’s my movie. It changed my life. Here’s why.’ I say, ‘How many times have you seen it?’ Most of them say four.”

The True Detective star went on to note that “that one sure as heck has legs, and it's gotten more important to a lot of people here 10 years later than what it's been.”

He also compared Interstellar to his 1993 movie Dazed and Confused, articulating, “Dazed and Confused didn't do well when it first came out.”

McConaughey remarked that the movie now “precedes me everywhere, and I'm happy about it. It's the first movie of all 58 I've done that has that hold. It's almost like a sequel, but it's not a sequel.”

It is pertinent to mention that Interstellar was re-released in IMAX theatres worldwide for its 10th anniversary, which accumulated around $20 million, becoming the highest-grossing IMAX re-release in history.