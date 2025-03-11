Sabrina Carpenter says she was 'destined' to meet Salma Hayek in fun moment

Sabrina Carpenter playfully under arrest Hollywood actress Salma Hayek at her Short n' Sweet concert tour.

During her London O2 Arena concert on Sunday night, Carpenter spotted Hayek in the crowd and made her part of a fun skit.

The singer jokingly placed the Without Blood actress "under arrest" with a pair of fluffy handcuffs.

"Wow you are so gorgeous and it is such an honour, I love you so much," Carpenter told Hayek from the stage.

She went on to add, "It's crazy because I just met you but I think I'm already in love with you and I feel like we're destined."

Amid the crowd's laughter and cheer, the Please Please Please crooner jokingly said, "I am getting really hot because you are here and I am getting really nervous..." adding, "And my clothes are coming off!"

Carpenter dramatically revealed a sparkly silver mini-skirt before beginning her performance.

Later, taking to Instagram Sabrina Carpenter shared a carousel of photos from the "unforgettable show."

The series of photos also included the Espresso hitmaker posing alongside Salma Hayek.