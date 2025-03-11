Victoria Beckham impresses with deep curtsy to Queen Camilla

Victoria Beckham greeted Queen Camilla with a perfect curtsy at the recent royal event.

The former Spice Girls member, wife of David Beckham, attended the event celebrating the 15th anniversary of the Women of the World (WOW) Festival, where she impressed royal watchers.

As reported by People Magazine, during the event on March 11, Camilla welcomed Victoria, wife of David Beckham, and she performed a deep curtsy out of respect.

For those unaware, there’s no rule that requires curtsy, yet it’s a traditional sign of respect when meeting members of the royal family. Many royal family members also follow this tradition as Kate Middleton was recently spotted curtsying King Charles at a Commonwealth Day event.

Notably, the fashion designer, donning a teal blue draped satin gown, also shared a brief exchange with Queen Camilla.

Victoria and David Beckham have attended several royal events in the past. The beloved Hollywood also attended a state banquet at Buckingham Palace in December.

It is worth mentioning that the event, hosted by King and Queen, featured notable guests including Stanley Tucci and Helen Mirren.