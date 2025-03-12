 
Meghan Markle given ways to skip ‘bad feedback'

Meghan Markle is advised to steer clear of criticism in future

March 12, 2025

Meghan Markle is given tips to recover from criticism around her new Netflix series.

The Duchess of Sussex, who has been branded out of touch for cooking show ‘With Love, Meghan,’ is given advice towards damage control.

PR expert Edward Coram James tells Mirror: "On With Love, Meghan, the duchess is glowing, surrounded by seemingly close friends and family, in stunning Montecito, which she calls home. She seems happy — it's her passion project — she's experimenting and is lucky enough to have the resources and platform to share her passion.

"Some people have compared her to Brooklyn Beckham, not knowing his forte, but experimenting with everything from cooking to photography, and I don’t think this is a bad thing at all.

He noted: "Perhaps she simply won’t care about the reviews and expected bad feedback if she has any self-awareness. It might be best to simply ignore them and continue doing what she does best: making headlines as she continues her journey post-royal life."

