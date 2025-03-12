Britney Spears's son Jayden leaves mom in shock after his this ‘genius’ skill

Britney Spears recently discovered that her son Jayden has a hidden musical talent.

The 43-year-old singer, who appeared to have reunited with her 18-year-old son, took to her Instagram account on Monday, showing Jayden playing Piano skillfully.

In the clip, the mother-son duo can be seen spending quality time together. She hypes Jayden while he plays the piano.

The teenager was seen wearing a white T-shirt, sunglasses, and a beanie as the camera panned towards him.

The proud mom gushed over his piano talent, "That was really good! My son just played, oh my God!"

"I felt it in my bones and my heart and my lungs and my ass and my throat and I'm scared," she further praised.

Speara captioned the video, "He’s a genius and I’m in awe of him !!! I can’t believe he’s mine !!! I was honestly scared that’s not normal !!!"

Later, Spears posted another clip of Jayden playing piano while sitting on a beach.

"That's sick," the mom f two said in the video. "Jesus. That's sick."

"WOW WOW WOW !!!" Spears exclaimed in the caption.

It is important to mention that Spears shares sons Jayden and Preston, 19, with sx Kevin Federline.