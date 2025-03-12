 
Geo News

Britney Spears's son Jayden leaves mom in shock after his this ‘genius' skill

The singer is mom to sons Jayden, 18, and Sean, 19, whom she shares with ex Kevin Federline

By
Web Desk
|

March 12, 2025

Britney Spearss son Jayden leaves mom in shock after his this ‘genius’ skill
Britney Spears's son Jayden leaves mom in shock after his this ‘genius’ skill

Britney Spears recently discovered that her son Jayden has a hidden musical talent.

The 43-year-old singer, who appeared to have reunited with her 18-year-old son, took to her Instagram account on Monday, showing Jayden playing Piano skillfully.

In the clip, the mother-son duo can be seen spending quality time together. She hypes Jayden while he plays the piano.

The teenager was seen wearing a white T-shirt, sunglasses, and a beanie as the camera panned towards him.

The proud mom gushed over his piano talent, "That was really good! My son just played, oh my God!"

"I felt it in my bones and my heart and my lungs and my ass and my throat and I'm scared," she further praised.

Speara captioned the video, "He’s a genius and I’m in awe of him !!! I can’t believe he’s mine !!! I was honestly scared that’s not normal !!!"

Later, Spears posted another clip of Jayden playing piano while sitting on a beach.

"That's sick," the mom f two said in the video. "Jesus. That's sick."

"WOW WOW WOW !!!" Spears exclaimed in the caption.

It is important to mention that Spears shares sons Jayden and Preston, 19, with sx Kevin Federline.

Dax Shephard talks about salary discrimination on ‘Parenthood' video
Dax Shephard talks about salary discrimination on ‘Parenthood'
Gal Gadot opens up on raising daughters in a 'confusing world' of filters
Gal Gadot opens up on raising daughters in a 'confusing world' of filters
Meghan Markle given ways to skip ‘bad feedback' video
Meghan Markle given ways to skip ‘bad feedback'
Drake drops cryptic hint about his 'next chapter' after axing Australia tour
Drake drops cryptic hint about his 'next chapter' after axing Australia tour
Wendy Williams talks about private results from psychiatric evaluation video
Wendy Williams talks about private results from psychiatric evaluation
'The Boys' star shares major update about final season
'The Boys' star shares major update about final season
Selena Gomez drops major insight of first meet up with fiance Benny Blanco
Selena Gomez drops major insight of first meet up with fiance Benny Blanco
Jonathan Majors's surprising move to rebuild his career
Jonathan Majors's surprising move to rebuild his career